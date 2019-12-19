ANC on eNCA saga: 'It's nothing but censorship'

The ANC has condemned allegations of editorial interference and mistreatment of journalist at eNCA, saying it "is tantamount to nothing but censorship".



The allegations were made by former eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko against the channel's head of news, Kanthan Pillay, upon Maseko's resignation from the news channel.

In a statement on Thursday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: "… we are particularly appalled and shocked by the channel's head of news, Kanthan Pillay, for likening the journalist to rats in his response to Mr Maseko's tweets.

"This is a gross violation of human rights."

Mabe added Pillay was not above the law, saying he should "conduct himself in a manner that upholds constitutional democracy at all times".

The party called on the relevant authorities to "embark on a market analysis process at eNCA to probe issues such as racism and pay parity at the station", as well as trade union to safeguard workers' rights at eNCA and other media institutions.

The department said the Press Ombudsman and SA Human Rights Commissions should investigate abuse of journalists in newsrooms as well as "the possible violation of media ethics which appear to be prevalent across various newsrooms".



"The suppression of journalists in the newsroom and the deafening silence is tantamount to the silencing of press freedom which the media demands but dismally fails to uphold in relation to their own journalists," Mabe said.



