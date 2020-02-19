ANC, opposition parties condemn 'proto-fascist' EFF in SONA debate

The "proto-fascist" EFF was roundly
condemned on Tuesday as their disruptions at the start of Thursday evening's
State of the Nation Address (SONA) cast a pall on the SONA debate on Tuesday.
The debate of at least 10 hours started in the
afternoon, introduced by ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude.
She commended Thursday evening's presiding officers
– National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and chairperson of the National
Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo – for "erring on the side of
caution in the face of the utmost provocation".
She also thanked the members of the House –
"except [those] from one party" – for exercising discipline.
She said SONA was not a platform for the EFF to
disrupt sittings and suggested a change of rules to make it harder for anyone
to do so.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen was the next speaker.
"You are not Maimane!" EFF MP Mbuyiseni
Ndlozi cried, in reference to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, when Steenhuisen
started speaking.
Steenhuisen said South Africa was at a turning
point and that everyone could feel it.
"But there can be no excuse for what
transpired here in Parliament on Thursday night. I think most of us here were
deeply embarrassed by what happened before the president's speech,"
Steenhuisen said.
He said they did not have to agree with each other,
like each other, or be nice to each other as colleagues.
"But we do have to respect the rules of this
House. Collectively, we represent 58 million South Africans – people who dream
of a better life and a better country, people who need us to work together to
find real solutions to their problems. Not grandstand for the television
cameras. They demand better from us."
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said
most South Africans looked to Parliament to unpack the government's plans
"to create a better life for all", but added that as parliamentary
leaders, they had allowed "opportunistic elements to derail and defocus
us".
"The theatrics we witnessed here last week
from the EFF will not transform society, will not create jobs and will not grow
our economy. Instead of engaging in a battle of ideas, we were subjected to
spurious points of order, childish antics and unruly behaviour," Mthembu
said.
"We agree with Father Michael Lapsley in his
characterisation of the EFF's behaviour in this House as anti-democratic,
totally unacceptable and actually reprehensible. Their uncouth and
disrespectful behaviour demonstrates the disdain they have for this august
House and the people of South Africa."
Mthembu said Ramaphosa was the one and only
commander-in-chief in the country.
"It is you, in terms of our Constitution, who
decides when to appoint or disappoint ministers in your Cabinet. Those who are
seized by delusions of grandeur, fashion themselves as commanders-in-chief and
instruct the head of state to fire a minister, need to have the state of their
heads examined."
After Mthembu, it was Malema's turn.
He started off by thanking Modise and Masondo for
understanding that Parliament was a democratic institution.
But proceedings quickly turned farcical.
Malema took the unusual step of allowing a question
to be asked while he was delivering his speech. ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo asked
him if he abused his wife, but Malema did not immediately answer.
Several ANC MPs raised points of order. Some stood
up even though Masondo did not recognise them and much shouting ensued.
"I'm in charge," Malema declared.
"I'm standing here so I can irritate
you."
At the end of his speech – which took up almost all
of the time allotted to the EFF for the debate – Malema left his typed speech
behind and occasionally looked at his phone, which appeared to display a
messaging app. He said he never laid a hand on his wife nor any of his previous
partners.
'You don't want the truth!'
He then claimed that he had information that
Ramaphosa abused his former wife, the late Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.
ANC MP Tandi Mahambehlala raised a point of order,
saying Malema impugned Ramaphosa.
Amid much yelling from the ANC, Malema continued
with his accusation, claiming that former president Jacob Zuma could confirm
it. Masondo asked Malema to withdraw his remarks but he refused.
"You don't want the truth!" he charged.
He left the podium and the chamber, with fellow EFF
MPs falling in behind him and yelling at other MPs. EFF MP Primrose Sonti
called someone "Satan".
Ramaphosa sat stone-faced throughout the imbroglio
as he did through much of the debate.
After the EFF left, ANC MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa and
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone decried the use of allegations of gender-based
violence to score political points.
With the EFF out, calm resumed.
IFP parliamentary leader and president emeritus
Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that the EFF ironically gave the House a valuable lesson
on Thursday.
"They proved that diverse people can be united
when faced with a shared problem. I agree with our chief whip that the joint
rules need to be revisited to close the door to the kind of embarrassing
display we endured last week."
'When is the circus starting?'
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said he was extremely
disappointed by the "toxic atmosphere that some presiding officers allowed
to prevail in the House" and complained that rulings were not enforced.
"The dignity and decorum of this House need to
be restored as a matter of priority," he said.
"We are tired of people on the ground saying:
'When is the circus starting?'"
ANC MP Fikile Masiko described the EFF as the
"enemy of the people" and the "axis of evil".
She said they claimed to advance young people's
interests.
"How can they champion anyone's plight when
they themselves need help?" she asked.
She also said one of the bottles EFF MPs threw as
they left the House during the SONA hit her.
"Who knew the first time I would experience
violence as a woman would be from an honourable member?"
ANC MP Mikateko Mahlaule said fascists always liked
uniforms and gave themselves quasi-military names such as
"commander-in-chief" and "commissar" even if they had never
seen a battle.
He said the EFF was a "proto-fascist organisation"
and Malema's speeches resembled those of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Idi
Amin.
The debate is expected to continue on Wednesday and
Ramaphosa is expected to respond on Thursday.