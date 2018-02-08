Ramaphosa addresses ANC Parliamentary caucus

Cape Town - The ANC's Parliamentary caucus will meet on Thursday for a special caucus meeting.

The caucus was called for 10:00 following recent events in Parliament, including the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), African National Congress spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will address the caucus.

The contents of caucus meetings however, will not be disclosed as they are closed meetings for members, Mhlauli added.

It is not usual for caucuses to sit before the SONA, usually considered the "opening of Parliament".

Reports are that ANC MPs will discuss its options ahead of an anticipated announcement from Ramaphosa on the future of President Jacob Zuma.

READ: Ramaphosa saved Zuma from humiliation - ANC Veterans' League

The announcement will have implications for the caucus if Zuma either resigns, or a recall is ordered. Parliament will have to convene a special sitting to remove Zuma if he does not resign. A new president will need to be elected in either scenario within 30 days.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule was seen with ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu in the Parliamentary precinct on Thursday.



Mthembu declined to comment on the nature of the meeting.



"This is a closed meeting of the ANC caucus. Don't take chances," chief whip Jackson Mthembu told journalists.



Ramaphosa on Wednesday said talks with Zuma about the "transition" are ongoing, and an announcement will only be ready in the coming days.

READ: Ramaphosa, Zuma meet to discuss transition

This, after the ANC announced its special NEC meeting planned for Wednesday had been postponed to February 17 amid reports of an agreement between the State and party presidents.

Parliament on Wednesday said there was still no proposed date for a SONA, as the issue is now being handled by the ANC leaders.

The budget speech, however, will go ahead on February 21 and - while not ideal - does not legally need to wait for SONA.

The agenda of the #ANCcaucus meeting. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address ANC MPs. #caucus @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/95GpV03DJ7 — Paul Herman (@PaulHermanCPT) February 8, 2018

ANC MPs filing into the Old Assembly for a special caucus meeting on Thursday. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/qdgbijnLsf — Paul Herman (@PaulHermanCPT) February 8, 2018









ANC secretary general Ace Magushule is here too. ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu declines to comment. "This is a closed meeting of the ANC caucus. Don't take chances," he tells journalists. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/9QfSFdkuwh — Paul Herman (@PaulHermanCPT) February 8, 2018





KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



