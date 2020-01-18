 

ANC pays tribute to Ausi Mantwa Khoza: She was 'a pillar of strength'

2020-01-18 14:51

Nicole McCain

Chief Albert Luthuli House, the ANCs headquarters, photographed on October 10, 2012 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)

The ANC has remembered the late Ausi Mantwa Khoza as a "pillar of strength" to her family.

The wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza reportedly died following a short illness.

In a statement, the ANC extended its condolences to the family and friends of Khoza.

"The loss of a loved one causes so much pain. The pain becomes even more unbearable in the case of losing a wife or mother who, in most cases, serve as the glue that holds the family together," said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"We hope you will find solace in the knowledge that the people of South Africa and your revolutionary movement, the African National Congress, are with you during your moment of grief."

The party has also commended a move by the PSL to observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend's Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday evening, together with ANC national officials pay a visit to the Khoza home to offer their condolences. 

2020-01-18 14:17

