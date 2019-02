ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the rollout of the ANC manifesto in Limpopo. (Image via ANC Twitter)

Hot on the heels of revelations that former president Jacob Zuma will be recording a full-length album of struggle songs, the ANC has announced the launch of its national and provincial election music album on Friday.

The party said the album would be one of "the most electrifying albums to conscientise South Africans about the most important history of the country".

The album will be launched in Johannesburg's Newtown Music Factory (former Baseline) on what the ANC promises will be a "night to remember".

"The Newtown Music Factory is set to be painted black, green and gold with all the glitz and glamour associated with major launches.

"The release of the ANC's album will be a fan fest that will connect supporters and the members of society through inspiring music, song and dance," acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

The party said the album resonated with the ANC's struggle for liberation and featured a range of music genres, from jazz to igwijo.

"The ANC album will dazzle the music lovers as they are all catered for. ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa will share the stage with top musicians dancing toward a decisive elections victory on the 8th of May 2019," the party said.

While the party looks forward to its album release, Zuma's, on the other hand, has been faced with controversy.

After the announcement of the album by eThekwini municipality, the DA in the City said it would write to the city manager to prevent public coffers from being used to record the Zuma album.

The municipality's parks, recreation and culture head Thembinkosi Ngcobo told News24 that the idea was conceptualised two to three years ago in Durban.