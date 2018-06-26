ANC 'pleased' with court victories over disgruntled members in KZN and Limpopo

The ANC is buoyant after winning two separate court challenges brought against it by its own members.



The ANC, which suffered a number of court defeats ahead of its elective conference in December, says the victories in the past three days show that the systems it put in place to resolve internal disputes are working.

Disgruntled members from the Eastern Cape and Limpopo suffered court defeats with costs.

"The national and provincial dispute resolution committees have been hard at work to listen to members and to find organisational solutions to the issues raised by ANC members and structures where provincial and regional conferences are convening (sic)," spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

Aggrieved members in the Eastern Cape wanted the court to set aside the "festival of chairs" elective conference but lost the legal battle as Judge Zeenat Carelse ruled that the matter was not urgent.

The group wanted the ANC's highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), to implement the Sbu Ndebele report that recommended that the elected provincial executive committee be disbanded and a fresh provincial elective conference be held. They are unhappy that the NEC dismissed the report and instead recommended a "political solution" for the warring factions.

ANC dealing with Gauteng, KZN disputes

In the Limpopo case, three party members approached the South Gauteng High Court to interdict the provincial conference that was already underway this past Saturday.

"In the lead-up to the Limpopo provincial conference, for example, the provincial dispute resolution committee, working with NEC deployees, attended to over 200 disputes raised by branches and members in the province," Mabe said.



"The ANC is pleased that the court found no justifiable nor compelling grounds for the conference to be interdicted. These three members did not raise their dispute with the dispute resolution committee and only did so a few days [into] the conference through an attorney."

He added that the party was now addressing disputes raised with the committees in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was stopped before it could even start when ANC members from the Harry Gwala, Lower South Coast and Moses Mabhida regions successfully interdicted it as registration was underway.

The ANC is now planning for the conference to be held in July.

Mabe said the national dispute resolution committee, chaired by deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, and other structures were "listening and engaging on the issues that [regions] raised".

Members urged to exhaust internal processes

"Over the last two weeks in particular, the team led by the ANC DSG (deputy secretary general) has again been crisscrossing KwaZulu-Natal ANC regions attending to and working hard to resolve all membership disputes in order allow the ANC in KZN to hold a credible and successful provincial conference," Mabe said.

The national dispute resolution committee was adopted at the national elective conference held in Nasrec last year, after the courts ruled that hundreds of party members from Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West were not allowed to attend the conference following numerous court challenges to the ANC's internal processes in the lead-up to the elective conference.

Mabe urged members to exhaust internal processes to resolve their disputes and accept elective outcomes.

"We remain committed to the democratic and disciplined participation of all members in good standing in all our activities, and in fair processes where there are disputes. We also believe that our processes must be able to withstand any scrutiny, including by the courts, which are final arbiters in all disputes within the republic," he said.