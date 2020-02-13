 

ANC pulls the reins on Carl Niehaus after attempts to 'factionalise RET'

2020-02-13 12:35

Azarrah Karrim

Carl Niehaus speaking at RET Zuma Support Group press briefing on Wednesday.

Carl Niehaus speaking at RET Zuma Support Group press briefing on Wednesday. (Azarrah Karrim)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has raised concern over its member Carl Niehaus and what they call his attempts to "factionalise radical economic transformation [RET] into groupings".

This followed a media briefing on Wednesday held by the Gauteng RET President [Jacob] Zuma Support Group where Niehaus gave a message of support to Zuma.

Niehaus took a swing at ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, saying he issued "hurtful words" regarding Zuma's illness in an ANC statement.

"[Mabe] issued a statement with the deeply hurtful words: 'if it is true that former President Zuma is ill… Suddenly… the onus to prove that [Zuma] is ill is placed on him," Niehaus said.

Niehaus maintained Zuma was being vilified by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). He also accused Judge Dhaya Pillay, who is presiding over Zuma's corruption trial in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, of tainting the reputation of the judiciary and plunging it into the political when she issued an arrest warrant for Zuma.

He said the NPA in Zuma's trial "played politics in questioning President Zuma's illness".

The ANC has hit back following the media briefing.

"The ANC… notes with concern the continued attempts to seek to factionalise radical economic transformation into groupings, and particularly recent remarks attributed to comrade Carl Niehaus," Mabe said.

"The ANC calls on its members to desist from using the name of [Zuma] and most recently his health concerns to stir divisions.

"The ANC has never discouraged anyone, both within and outside its ranks, to support comrade Zuma during his court appearances, as long as it does not interfere with the work of the judiciary and his right to a fair process," Mabe said.

He added the current economic crisis is a call to work together to "get the country back on track".

"At the same time, it is regrettable that these real challenges faced by our people are being used in ways that undermine the unity and image of the ANC and its capacity to unite the broadest range of South Africans to tackle… challenges," Mabe said.

Read more on:    anc  |  pule mabe  |  carl niehaus  |  jacob zuma  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Is Dettol really a cure? Coronavirus is spreading, but so are the hoaxes

2020-02-13 12:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Boomslang rescued after it was found slithering on the shores of KZN beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:01 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Kalk Bay 11:22 AM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot 2020-02-12 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 