 

ANC retains 2 seats, loses 1, in KZN by-elections

2018-04-05 17:03

Kaveel Singh

ANC flag. (Thulani Mbele, Sowetan, Gallo Images, file)

ANC flag. (Thulani Mbele, Sowetan, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has retained two seats, while the IFP has gained one, in northern KwaZulu-Natal by-elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Thursday.

The ANC won Ward 16 in Umdoni Municipality, as Mbali Cele claimed 60.38% of the votes cast.

The IEC said there had been a 34.55% voter turnout in that ward.

The other ANC victory came in Mkhambathini Municipality (Ward 3), where Patience Maphanga managed a 54.63% win, with a voter turnout of 38.94%.

But in Jozini Municipality (Ward 2), the IFP's Sibonelo Mathenjwa claimed a 58.04% win, unseating the ANC. Voter turnout was also high, with 59.24% of the electorate voting.

ANC provincial interim committee coordinator Sihle Zikalala said the ANC was "thrilled to have emerged victorious in two of the three by-elections".

"We are happy to have once again registered landslide victories."

Zikalala said the wins for the ANC were a display of the confidence people had in the ruling party.

"It is testament that no other political party has the proven track record, experience and vision to unite the people of South Africa and move our country forward. We appreciate the support we continue to receive from the people of the province."

Zikalala said the ANC did not take its support for granted.

"We call on all elected public representatives to work hard to resolve our people’s problems."

The elections took place following the deaths of ANC councillors elected in the 2016 local government elections.

Read more on:    anc  |  ifp  |  sihle zikalala  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Some of us are very hurt by' negative comments about Mam' Winnie - Yengeni

2018-04-05 16:36

Inside News24

 
/News
From the archives: Remembering Winnie Mandela's sense of humour
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 4 2018-04-04 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 