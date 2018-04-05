ANC retains 2 seats, loses 1, in KZN by-elections

What To Read Next

The ANC has retained two seats, while the IFP has gained one, in northern KwaZulu-Natal by-elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Thursday.

The ANC won Ward 16 in Umdoni Municipality, as Mbali Cele claimed 60.38% of the votes cast.

The IEC said there had been a 34.55% voter turnout in that ward.

The other ANC victory came in Mkhambathini Municipality (Ward 3), where Patience Maphanga managed a 54.63% win, with a voter turnout of 38.94%.

But in Jozini Municipality (Ward 2), the IFP's Sibonelo Mathenjwa claimed a 58.04% win, unseating the ANC. Voter turnout was also high, with 59.24% of the electorate voting.

ANC provincial interim committee coordinator Sihle Zikalala said the ANC was "thrilled to have emerged victorious in two of the three by-elections".

"We are happy to have once again registered landslide victories."

Zikalala said the wins for the ANC were a display of the confidence people had in the ruling party.

"It is testament that no other political party has the proven track record, experience and vision to unite the people of South Africa and move our country forward. We appreciate the support we continue to receive from the people of the province."

Zikalala said the ANC did not take its support for granted.

"We call on all elected public representatives to work hard to resolve our people’s problems."

The elections took place following the deaths of ANC councillors elected in the 2016 local government elections.