ANC reveals lists for top positions: Mayor linked to VBS scandal set for Limpopo legislature

The ANC has made all its lists of candidates to be deployed to the national assembly and provincial legislatures available.

In a statement released on Friday, the governing party said its lists "represented all South Africans".

The ANC kept a close watch over its lists, only sharing a few names with journalists ahead of meeting the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s deadline for submissions on Wednesday.

Controversial figures such as Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba and Mosebenzi Zwane all got the green light to become public representatives on behalf of the party despite allegations of being involved in state capture. Gigaba and Dlamini also have court findings against them.

The ANC dismissed concerns over their inclusion on its lists as being unfair as they had not been charged or found guilty of any wrong doing.

The vigorous process of selecting the candidates, starts with branches nominating names, provincial list conferences, a national conference followed by a vetting process before the lists are endorsed by the ANC’s top leaders.

Some failed to make the cut during the voting process as the party sought to meet its own targets of 50% gender parity and 20% youth representation.

READ: ANC reveals top 100 candidates on parliamentary list, Muthambi, Van Rooyen and Nhleko out

"The ANC also established list appeals committees, where members and structures had the right to lodge their complaints about the process, and were heard," said ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete in a statement.

A "unity" list emerged in the North West, where members of former provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo’s provincial executive committee and the provincial task team, appear alongside one another.

Radzilani set for legislature

In Limpopo, Florence Radzilani, the former mayor of Vhembe municipality, who resigned after being implicated in a report looking into the collapse of mutual bank VBS, is set to go to the legislature.

Radzilani, who was asked, along with provincial treasurer Danny Msiza to step aside from their roles in the party while the matter unfolds, was number 7 on the province to province list. This meant her name could not be removed by officials when they "cleaned up" the party lists.

ALSO READ: 'Rogue elements are behind my fall', says ex-Vhembe mayor at centre of VBS scandal

Only two female party members topped their provincial lists; Refilwe Tsipane, who has been acting premier since then premier David Mabuza ascended to the role of deputy president and Patronella Lekker from the Western Cape.

While Northern Cape’s outgoing premier Sylvia Lucas is set to join the ANC caucus in Parliament and the Free State’s acting premier Sisi Ntombela, features on that province’s list. She was elected in third place after provincial chairperson Sam Mashinini and ANC provincial deputy secretary Mamiki Qabathe.

In Gauteng, ANC chairperson David Makhura and his deputy Panyaza Lesufi were elected in first and second position respectively while Boyce Maneli, the West Rand District mayor who was referred to the provincial integrity commission after it was found his municipality invested R81m into the now collapsed VBS bank, is third on the provincial list.

More legislature moves

In the Eastern Cape, premier Phumulo Masualle leaves a gap to take up a seat in the national assembly, with current provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane taking the number one spot. The list of those to represent the ANC in the provincial legislature is also dominated by members of his faction.

The ANC, in its attempt to field more young people, has deployed Fees Must Fall leaders in both the national assembly and in the provincial legislatures, with its youngest MP Tasneem Motara leaving the national assembly to join the ANC in Gauteng. She currently serves as a spokesperson and provincial working committee member in the provincial legislature.

Former City of Joburg mayor Parks Tau and City of Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa are also destined for the Gauteng legislature.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter