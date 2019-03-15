ANC reveals top 100 candidates on parliamentary list: Van Rooyen and Nhleko out

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Faith Muthambi had been left off the list. We apologise for this error.

Controversial former ministers Nathi Nhleko and Des Van Rooyen, whose role as finance minister lasted only a weekend, have been left out in the cold as the ANC seeks to make room for new members in its parliamentary caucus.

This is according to a list submitted by the ANC to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday and released by the political party late on Thursday evening.

Embattled former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo is destined for the national assembly’s benches in the next administration, after the ANC’s branches elected him to be one of the party’s representatives in Parliament.



Mahumapelo, who is listed at number 5, joins the likes of Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine, former labour federation Cosatu President S'dumo Dlamini and speaker of the Mpumalanga legislature Violet Siwela, who are all newbies to the national assembly.

The ANC has already been chastised over its decision to stick with controversial leaders such as Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane, a decision which was defended by the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday.

"You are talking about people that have never been charged with any crime or offence. Why do you want to single out people because they’re out there in the media with allegations?" asked Magashule outside the IEC's offices.

This is in spite damning findings from the constitutional court against Bathabile, which resulted in the highest court in the land asking the national prosecuting authority to investigate the former Social Development MEC.

While Gigaba who quit as both a minister and member of parliament last year was also found to have lied under oath in a matter relating to the Oppenheimer Fireblade saga.

Bongani Bongo, who was appointed as State Security Minister by former President Jacob Zuma will also return to parliament.

The ANC which released a statement on Thursday celebrating its "young lions" who made it onto the national assembly and provincial lists, on the back of the EFF's list, which is populated by mainly young people being deployed to the national assembly following the May 8 polls, the party has included a former Fees Must Fall leader Nompendulo Mkhatshwa to their list.