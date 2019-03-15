 

ANC reveals top 100 candidates on parliamentary list: Van Rooyen and Nhleko out

2019-03-15 08:13

Tshidi Madia

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

The ANC flag is photographed. (Thapelo Maphakela, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Faith Muthambi had been left off the list. We apologise for this error.

Controversial former ministers Nathi Nhleko and Des Van Rooyen, whose role as finance minister lasted only a weekend, have been left out in the cold as the ANC seeks to make room for new members in its parliamentary caucus.

This is according to a list submitted by the ANC to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday and released by the political party late on Thursday evening.

Embattled former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo is destined for the national assembly’s benches in the next administration, after the ANC’s branches elected him to be one of the party’s representatives in Parliament.

Mahumapelo, who is listed at number 5, joins the likes of Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine, former labour federation Cosatu President S'dumo Dlamini and speaker of the Mpumalanga legislature Violet Siwela, who are all newbies to the national assembly.

The ANC has already been chastised over its decision to stick with controversial leaders such as Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane, a decision which was defended by the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule on Wednesday.

"You are talking about people that have never been charged with any crime or offence. Why do you want to single out people because they’re out there in the media with allegations?" asked Magashule outside the IEC's offices.

Read more: What have they done wrong?

This is in spite damning findings from the constitutional court against Bathabile, which resulted in the highest court in the land asking the national prosecuting authority to investigate the former Social Development MEC.

While Gigaba who quit as both a minister and member of parliament last year was also found to have lied under oath in a matter relating to the Oppenheimer Fireblade saga.

 Read here: Gigaba falls on his sword and resigns

Bongani Bongo, who was appointed as State Security Minister by former President Jacob Zuma will also return to parliament.

The ANC which released a statement on Thursday celebrating its "young lions" who made it onto the national assembly and provincial lists, on the back of the EFF's list, which is populated by mainly young people being deployed to the national assembly following the May 8 polls, the party has included a former Fees Must Fall leader Nompendulo Mkhatshwa to their list.

Read more on:    anc  |  politics  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NPA still waiting for investigators in two Malema cases

2019-03-15 07:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Hijab-wearing rugby player a first for UCT
Traffic Alerts
SEE: Thursday's Daily Lotto results 2019-03-14 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 