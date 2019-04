"The ANC stumbled into the land expropriation without compensation debate and, as such, have no coherent programme on land expropriation without compensation."

This is the opinion of advocate and author, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who spent his Tuesday evening addressing an audience on the question of land, at an event in Mowbray, Cape Town.

He was conducting a comparative analysis of the election manifestos of the ANC, the EFF and PAC and what they say on the question of land.

According to Ngcukaitobi, "the EFF brought the motion of land expropriation without compensation [to Parliament] and, in that, the ANC was found flat-footed on the issue".

He felt it was disappointing, given that the ANC, in its formation, was rooted in fighting the Natives Land Act.

"This is a historical position of the ANC, but they have now abandoned the issue."

Ngcukaitobi added that, while the ANC and EFF agreed on land expropriation and the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, there were nuances between the parties.



"Said nuances are what the purpose of expropriation is and what purpose the amendment should comprise of."

Ngcukaitobi said the parties did not agree on how the text dealing with expropriation should look.

He also touched on the PAC’s position on land.

"In its formation, the PAC was meant to be the custodian of the land question. But now they find themselves with a weak spokesperson on land.

"But, what the PAC now asks us to look at on this question is, who has ownership of South Africa. It’s a question of sovereignty before we get to the land question and the PAC shapes our thinking like that."