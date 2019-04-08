 

ANC takes it up a notch as it reaches the elections homestretch

2019-04-08 19:17

Lizeka Tandwa

There are just 30 days to go before the nation votes the 6th administration into power and the ruling party is shifting its election machinery into a higher gear, using social media to broaden its base.

In addition, it is expected to launch a new app next week for members and supporters..

ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula was addressing the media at Luthuli House on Monday and laid bare the party's plans to intensify mobilisation activity. 

"Our revamped elections website www.voteanc.org.za is a repository of information on our election campaign and provides a platform of interaction with the ANC and its leaders.  This website is one of the digital platforms the ANC uses to continuously engage with the electorate and allow them to follow our campaign trail. 

"Other platforms include ANC TV, which boasts broadcast content people can access at any time. Young and dynamic anchors will be central in generating exciting content.  Through our sponsors, we have developed capability to generate our own broadcast content which we can feed to the broadcasters," he said.   

He added that the deployment of party leaders, with President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the helm will get a further boost. Ramaphosa and ANC officials will criss-cross Gauteng every Thursday as part of the party's #GautengThursdays campaign. Gauteng, the economic hub of Africa, remains fiercely contested as the DA hopes to reduce the ANC's support to below 50%. 

The campaign will culminate with the Siyanqoba Rally on May 5 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. The party expects about 140 000 supporters to fill the stadium. 

"The Siyanqoba rally is our final call to vote and a moment for the president to remind South Africans why they should jealously safeguard the gains of our freedom by exercising their right to vote, and vote ANC to grow South Africa to new heights. The rally will also be a moment for ANC leaders, members and volunteers to take a break from the gruelling campaign trail and enjoy song and dance from the entertainment that will be provided by some of South Africa's greatest artists," he said.

Read more on:    anc  |  fikile mbalula  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  elections 2019
