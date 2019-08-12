 

ANC to axe Zandile Gumede as eThekwini mayor - report

2019-08-12 20:16
Zandile Gumede (Gallo Images)

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has resolved to fire embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, according to a report.

eNCA reported on Monday evening that, after weeks of debating Gumede's continued role as mayor, the party's provincial executive committee is ready to relieve her of her duties, according to three independent sources.

Gumede is currently out on R50 000 bail after being arrested earlier this year on corruption charges related to a multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste tender.

She was placed on special leave by the party for 30 days in June, which had since been extended twice after the provincial executive committee (PEC) failed to reach a decision by the first lapsed date.

Calls to new provincial executive committee spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu were unsuccessful, as he was still in the PEC meeting at the time of the report.

News24 previously reported that the ANC's provincial working committee (PWC) recommended that she be recalled after it compiled a report into her fitness to hold office, two independent officials told News24.

When contacted by News24, Gumede said she was at church and had not received any communication from the PEC. She could not confirm whether she had been recalled.

ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu told News24 that the meeting concluded around 21:00.

He was not in a position to confirm the report, and said a media briefing will be held at 13:00 on Tuesday to announce the decisions.

