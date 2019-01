The ANC is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of its vital list conference, taking the ruling party one step closer to choosing its political representatives in the National Assembly.

The party is on Sunday set to announce the names of more than 200 representatives to send to Parliament after the 2019 general elections.

The ANC is currently holding its national list conference in Durban to decide who it will send to Parliament and the various legislatures following the elections.

READ: ANC confident North West list conference won't impact on national process

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other key ANC national executive committee (NEC) members are attending this weekend's conference in Durban. Former president Jacob Zuma is also in Durban.

ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte on Friday said the North West provincial conference on Saturday would not likely affect the national list process.

She said the provincial conference would deal mainly with who goes to legislature.

On Wednesday, the North West postponed its provincial list conference for the second time.

The initial list conference, which was meant to take place in December, was postponed after it was marred by violence that left some delegates injured.

Duarte also told reporters that only people who had criminal convictions would be excluded from the ANC lists for parliament and provincial legislatures.

Those members accused of corruption or implicated in ill-discipline, but who have not been found guilty of a crime, would not be ruled out.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:00.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter