The African National Congress (ANC) will be launching a new, “ground-breaking” website, the party announced on Sunday.

This announcement comes after allegations that the party’s original website was shut down over an outstanding bill which surfaced in September.

“The newly revamped ANC website promises to be exciting, interactive, innovative and fresh, incorporating various ways of information dissemination and access,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Sunday.

News24 previously reported that the ANC’s original website was shut down because the party allegedly owed its service provider R32m.

At the time, Mabe refused to comment on the matter.

The website will be launched on Monday.