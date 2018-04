What To Read Next

Crowds gathered in Orlando Stadium in Soweto for the official national memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, and the EFF held a separate service in Brandfort, Free State.

The ANC is to launch the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Day of Service in Orlando East, Soweto on Thursday.

The launch forms part of the 10-day programme celebrating the life of Madikizela-Mandela.

It will include the starting up of Winnie Mandela food gardens.

"The programme gives expression to the immediate struggle waged by Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela for most of her life, to better the conditions of those that are marginalised in society," the ANC said in a statement.

The launch is expected to start at 10:00.