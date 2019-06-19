ANC to lay criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for death threats to Mandela, Van Damme

The ANC says it will be laying criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr on Thursday, following the threats he made to Denmark ambassador Zindzi Mandela and DA MP Phumzile van Damme on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, the controversial singer tweeted to both women, saying: "Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it."

Van Damme made headlines on Tuesday after she punched a man at the V&A Waterfront after he came into her space and allegedly said, "voetsek you black", before throwing her phone on the ground.

Mandela, who is SA's ambassador to Denmark, on Tuesday reappeared on Twitter after three days of silence, following a series of tweets from her account aimed at "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves".

Mandela trended on Saturday, as she took on social media users who disagreed with her view on the land debate.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the ANC said it would be laying criminal charges against Hofmeyr "for his racist and inhumane rants on Social Media which smacks of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity".

The party's spokesperson Pule Mabe said Hofmeyr had issued death threats against the two women in his string of social media posts.

Mabe said the posts, which the party viewed as denigrating both women, harkens "back to the crude apartheid past and something that no South African should tolerate".

"This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege which must be nipped in the bud."

Mabe said the ANC would lay a charge of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr on behalf of its member Mandela.

"The ANC holds no brief to sympathise with racists, and will not hesitate to report their conduct to authorities regardless of their public standing," the party said.