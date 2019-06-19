 

ANC to lay criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for death threats to Mandela, Van Damme

2019-06-19 22:11

News24 Correspondent

Steve Hofmeyr (File, Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Steve Hofmeyr (File, Deon Raath, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC says it will be laying criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr on Thursday, following the threats he made to Denmark ambassador Zindzi Mandela and DA MP Phumzile van Damme on Twitter.

On Tuesday night, the controversial singer tweeted to both women, saying: "Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it."

Van Damme made headlines on Tuesday after she punched a man at the V&A Waterfront after he came into her space and allegedly said, "voetsek you black", before throwing her phone on the ground.

Mandela, who is SA's ambassador to Denmark, on Tuesday reappeared on Twitter after three days of silence, following a series of tweets from her account aimed at "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves".

Mandela trended on Saturday, as she took on social media users who disagreed with her view on the land debate.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the ANC said it would be laying criminal charges against Hofmeyr "for his racist and inhumane rants on Social Media which smacks of barbarism, white supremacy and toxic masculinity".

The party's spokesperson Pule Mabe said Hofmeyr had issued death threats against the two women in his string of social media posts.

Mabe said the posts, which the party viewed as denigrating both women, harkens "back to the crude apartheid past and something that no South African should tolerate".

"This in our eyes demonstrates white arrogance and is a textbook example of white privilege which must be nipped in the bud."

Mabe said the ANC would lay a charge of crimen injuria against Hofmeyr on behalf of its member Mandela.

"The ANC holds no brief to sympathise with racists, and will not hesitate to report their conduct to authorities regardless of their public standing," the party said.

Read more on:    anc  |  steve hofmeyr  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Roderigues applies for leave to appeal Ahmed Timol judgment

2019-06-19 21:32

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: It's happy humpday for one lucky player 2019-06-19 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 