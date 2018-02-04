ANC Top 6’s meeting with Zuma ends

Pretoria - A meeting of the ANC’s top six officials with President Jacob Zuma at which he was allegedly asked to step down has ended after 22:00.

The motorcades of ANC chair Gwede Mantashe and secretary general Ace Magashule was seen leaving the president’s official residence in Pretoria at about 22:15.

The ANC is expected to ask Zuma to step down as the head of state.

"We want to ensure that there is stability in the country and stability in the ANC. That is why tonight we are meeting with President Zuma," said Mantashe earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The ANC chair insisted that the intention behind the meeting was not to humiliate Zuma but instead to discuss what was best for South Africa.

"We are asking for you to pray for us, so that there is peace in that meeting," he added.

The ANC's National Executive Committee mandated the top six to discuss with Zuma what the party is calling a "leadership transition".







