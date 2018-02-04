 

ANC Top 6’s meeting with Zuma ends

2018-02-04 22:29

Alex Mitchley

President Jacob Zuma (File, AFP)

President Jacob Zuma (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - A meeting of the ANC’s top six officials with President Jacob Zuma at which he was allegedly asked to step down has ended after 22:00.

The motorcades of ANC chair Gwede Mantashe and secretary general Ace Magashule was seen leaving the president’s official residence in Pretoria at about 22:15. 

The ANC is expected to ask Zuma to step down as the head of state.

"We want to ensure that there is stability in the country and stability in the ANC. That is why tonight we are meeting with President Zuma," said Mantashe earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The ANC chair insisted that the intention behind the meeting was not to humiliate Zuma but instead to discuss what was best for South Africa.

"We are asking for you to pray for us, so that there is peace in that meeting," he added.

The ANC's National Executive Committee mandated the top six to discuss with Zuma what the party is calling a "leadership transition".



Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eastern Cape police put money together to help granny, baby

2018-02-04 22:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC members chase BLF supporter away from Luthuli House
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 