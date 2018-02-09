 

ANC top officials pull out of Cape Town events after being summoned back to Gauteng

2018-02-09 08:34

Mahlatse Mahlase and Jenni Evans

The ANC’s leaders cut a cake during the party’s 106th birthday celebrations at Buffalo Stadium in East London. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the event and tried to stop the crowd from booing Jacob Zuma. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Zexit: Nation holds its breath, and takes to Twitter!

2018-02-08 16:26

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the ANC caucus on Thursday, as talks continue following the postponement of SONA, and the nation awaits news on the future of President Jacob Zuma. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - Five of the ANC's top officials have pulled out of all mass mobilisation events that were planned for Cape Town on Friday.

News24 has been reliably informed that all officials have been summoned back to Gauteng for "urgent matters". 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier withdrawn from the programme and was expected to continue his meeting with the country's president, Jacob Zuma. 

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs also confirmed to News24 that the officials would not be attending the events ahead of the planned Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations. 

"The office bearers won't be joining the programme today and tomorrow but will definitely be back in Cape Town and be part of the rally on Sunday," said Jacobs. 

It was also announced on Thursday afternoon that the 2018 annual Ubuntu awards had been postponed until further notice.

Zuma had been set to officiate at the awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Parliament's presiding officers announced that Thursday's State of the Nation Address had been indefinitely postponed amid fears that it might descend into chaos.

The ANC NEC, which is the highest decision-making body in the party, was due to take a final decision on Zuma's future on Wednesday, but party president Cyril Ramaphosa dramatically cancelled the NEC meeting this week after what he called a "constructive and fruitful" meeting with Zuma on Tuesday.

Charge dropped against businessman Mark Lifman

2018-02-09 13:18

