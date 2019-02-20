 

'ANC trusted by majority of South Africans' – Afric survey

2019-02-20 09:41
(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As the 2019 general elections approach, a new survey shows that the majority of South Africans would vote for the ANC were the country to head to the polls tomorrow.  

This is according to survey results announced by the Association for Free Research and International Cooperation (Afric).

The results were the outcome of polls conducted by Afric across all nine provinces. 

"The political party that is trusted by the majority of South Africans to be in charge of the country's further development is the ANC," the association said on Tuesday in Sandton.

According to Afric project coordinator Mikael Cheuwa, two polls were conducted: one from October 11 to 20, 2018, and another from January 29 to February 8, 2019.

The poll conducted in 2018 had 2 249 respondents while the one from 2019 recorded 1 501 respondents. 

READ: ANC strengthens support, but remains under 60% - SAIRR poll

"[From] the people we interviewed, we wanted to know how many of them are willing to vote. We have 75.5% of registered voters right now saying they would definitely vote in the upcoming election. Only 14.1% of the respondents said they will not vote in any case," Cheuwa said.

A recorded 10.4% of respondents said they had not decided whether they would vote or not.

Samples for the surveys were based on quota limits that corresponded with demographic characteristics of the country's citizenry.

The survey also questioned the attitude of respondents towards various political parties, particularly the leading three parties: the ANC, DA and EFF. 

"We came out with search results that 59.9% have a positive attitude towards the leading party (ANC), and the second position, the EFF with 34.6% of people having a good attitude towards them, and the DA comes third with 28%," Cheuwa said. 

Elections
Association for Free Research and International Cooperation releases its survey results ahead of the upcoming 2019 general elections. (Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

ANC 'credible'

The survey also found that the newly established African Transformation Movement was a relative unknown to most participants. 

"Other people don't know about it, and other people just don't know what's the goal and purpose of the political party," he said. 

The survey also asked interviewees which political party they would vote for if the elections were to take place tomorrow. The ANC was recorded in the number one spot while the EFF came in second. 

"Of course, the respondents had the choice to reveal [which parties they were] willing to vote [for], but we have 58.1% of people saying they will vote for the ANC, 16. 7% for the EFF and 9.8% said they would vote the DA" Cheuwa said.

The association said when people were asked why they would vote for a certain party, most respondents said they would vote for the governing party because they found the party "credible".  

Attitude towards Ramaphosa

February 2019 marked exactly one year since President Cyril Ramaphosa took office. The second survey asked respondents about their attitude towards him. 

"We found that 49% of the respondents positively assessed the performance of the president and 19.7% negatively rated President Ramaphosa," Afric president, Jose Matemulane said. 

He added that 55.4% of respondents said they would like to see Ramaphosa continue as president for the next five years, while 15.9% wanted someone else.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  politics  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Multimillionaire status! One person wins record PowerBall jackpot

23 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Erratic motorist reverses towards oncoming traffic, makes threatening gestures at couple
Traffic Alerts
Multimillionaire status! One person wins record PowerBall jackpot 22 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 