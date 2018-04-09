ANC unveils Winnie Madikizela-Mandela tribute wall at Luthuli House

As part of the 10-day mourning period for the death of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the ANC on Monday unveiled a tribute wall in her honour outside the party's headquarters at Luthuli House.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the tribute wall formed part of the many activities taking place around the country to celebrate the life of Madikizela-Mandela.

The 81-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital on April 2.

Mabe also invited artists to submit their paintings of the Mother of the Nation to the ANC's website. He said the best artworks would be painted on walls around the country.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said: "We appreciate what South Africans are doing all over the country, young and old, rich and poor, white and black. I think that this is uniting South Africans of all walks of life."

Magashule said this is what Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela both fought for.

"A non-sexist, united and democratic South Africa is what they envisaged going forward. I am sure we will further consolidate the unity and the renewal of the party."

Magashule said April was a month to celebrate fallen icons.

He said the tribute wall should be a reminder of the enduring spirit of those who fought for liberation.

"Long live the spirit of comrade Albertina Sisulu, long live the spirit of comrade Oliver Tambo and long live the spirit of Chris Hani and Solomon Mahlangu," he said.

ANC veteran Terrence Mbatha said the greatest pity was that nobody knew that there would come a time when Madikizela-Mandela would die and she would be celebrated the way she is being celebrated.

'We must not forget who she was'

"She comes from a background which was very ugly and very strenuous. She has lived through turmoil in a country where she was not accepted."

Mbatha said the world was now seeing that Madikizela-Mandela stood up for what she believed in and was very strong.

"Like every mother, she believed that what she was doing was right," he said.

ANC Women's League secretary general Meokgo Matuba said: "As we mourn umama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela, we must not forget who she was, her fight for the struggles of women in the country."

Matuba said Madikizela-Mandela would always be remembered as a heroine.

ANC Youth League secretary general Njabulo Nzuza said young people should learn from the heroes of the struggle.

"They must learn that it is not just about themselves, it is also about the good of the country."

Nzuza said: "I hope we are not just going to celebrate umama Winnie by talking and addressing lectures, but by taking steps that will result in the benefit [of] the society that she fought tirelessly for."

He said the death of Madikizela-Mandela should push everyone to prioritise issues affecting young people.

"We urge everyone not to just celebrate, [but] do something that will bring about change," said Nzuza.

