ANC upholds decision that Zandile Gumede and others must step down - Jessie Duarte

ANC deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte has announced that those executive committee (exco) councillors in the eThekwini metro, who were ordered to resign, must vacate their seats.



Duarte was briefing the media at the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal headquarters on Tuesday, saying implicated exco members, like under-fire Mayor Zandile Gumede, must resign but would remain on as normal councillors.

Following their meeting, senior members agreed that it was in the best interests of the party and the people of the metro.

Gumede had previously withdrawn her letter of resignation, pending an appeal of the provincial ANC's decision made last month to remove her and the entire metro executive committee.

More to follow.

