 

ANC upholds decision that Zandile Gumede and others must step down - Jessie Duarte

2019-09-03 17:21

Kaveel Singh

Zandile Gumede. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Zandile Gumede. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC deputy-secretary general Jessie Duarte has announced that those executive committee (exco) councillors in the eThekwini metro, who were ordered to resign, must vacate their seats.

Duarte was briefing the media at the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal headquarters on Tuesday, saying implicated exco members, like under-fire Mayor Zandile Gumede, must resign but would remain on as normal councillors.

Following their meeting, senior members agreed that it was in the best interests of the party and the people of the metro.

Gumede had previously withdrawn her letter of resignation, pending an appeal of the provincial ANC's decision made last month to remove her and the entire metro executive committee.

More to follow.  

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  zandile gumede  |  durban  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA proposes rules to remove heads of Chapter 9 institutions

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Six Monday winners 2019-09-02 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 