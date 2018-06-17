 

ANC veteran Andrew Mlangeni warns ANC on land

2018-06-17 00:00

Lesetja Malope

-
Andrew Mlangeni (FIle, Netwerk24)

Andrew Mlangeni (FIle, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC veteran Andrew Mlangeni has warned that if government is not careful in how it resolves the land redistribution issue, things can get out of hand.

“It’s a difficult question, but we must be very, very careful in how we solve this problem, because if government is not careful in resolving it more or less peacefully, farmers, especially the Afrikaners are not going to give up this land issue very easily,” he warned.

He was speaking at the launch of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s inclusive growth forum at the Champagne Sports Resort, in the Drakensberg, yesterday.

The ANC has been grappling with how to implement a resolution taken at its national elective conference in December last year – to expropriate land without compensation.

Mlangeni said he agreed with the sentiments of former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa that the party needed to release a land audit first, to enable them to determine what they had and could distribute before seeking to amend the Constitution.

At the event, one of the architects of the Constitution, Roelf Meyer supported calls for the Constitution’s property clause not to be amended.

Speaking to City Press on the sidelines of the forum, Meyer said the current government had dropped the ball on land reform.

“I don’t think it needs to be changed, but I am not a lawyer or a member of the Bench. But as a South African and somebody who was part of the process of drafting the Constitution, I don’t think that is the solution.

“What we said in the Constitution is that there shall be land reform and it is up to the new government to implement that and make the necessary law to make sure that happens.

“That is the failure that we are now talking about.”

Meyer said the state is the biggest farm owner in the country, with around 4 000 properties. These had been claimed but not handed over to their rightful owners, which proved that government had a problem with implementation.

Meyer said three issues relating to land reform were fundamental to the entire population: identity, inequality and food security.

Identity was about people feeling they had to get recognition for their origin, history and where they came from.

He said land was one way of closing the inequality gap.

“There are millions of South Africans who go to bed hungry and we have to make a plan to ensure domestic food security. That is not a side issue it’s a real issue. The factor of domestic food security has to be on all our minds.”

He said he did not think one of these three factors was more important than the others.

Meyer was attending the event’s land working group. Others who took part in talks included Mlangeni, Phosa, Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele, former president Thabo Mbeki’s legal adviser advocate Mojanku Gumbi, MP Vincent Smith and ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola.

Read more on:    anc  |  andrew mlangeni  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

115 arrested for illegally occupying Durban police living quarters

2018-06-16 22:44

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 