 

ANC veteran Billy Modise dies

2018-06-21 09:16

Iavan Pijoos

Billy Modise seen here during the Presidential Golf Day at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, has died. (Media24, Gallo Images, file)

South Africa's former chief of state protocol and recipient of the National Order of Luthuli, Billy Modise has died.  

Modise died after a long illness in hospital on Wednesday evening.

He was 87.

Modise was chief of state security under Thabo Mbeki's administration until his retirement in 2006.

He is well known for his work in building the anti-apartheid movement in the Nordic countries in the 1960s.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country and its people suffered a great loss.

"He served his country selflessly and diligently. He was a distinguished gentleman and leader of our people who contributed exceptionally to the achievement of a South Africa free of racial oppression and to the building of a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic country," Ramaphosa said.  

Ramaphosa sent his condolences to his family and friends.

"May his soul rest in peace."

