 

ANC Veterans League acting like 'ordained commentators' - Ace Magashule

2019-08-04 19:07

Staff Reporter

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has reportedly not minced his words in lashing out at the party's Veterans League, saying they are acting like "ordained commentators" by attacking the party's leaders.

In a confidential report for the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting held last weekend, Magashule reportedly accuses members of the league of ill-discipline, Sunday World reported.

Magashule was reportedly speaking on the state of the ANC leagues, including the Women's League and Youth League. It was in this context that he reportedly said veterans should use proper channels to raise criticism of party leadership, the publication reported. 

"In this regard, during elections we had senior leaders who turned themselves into public commentators, articulating their personal views, which they portray as official pronouncements of the ANC Veterans League, speaking outside the purview of the ANC Veterans League and its elected leadership.

"This is petty, opportunistic political posturing, unnecessary from the veterans," Magashule was quoted as saying.

The publication also quoted Veterans League president as Snuki Zikalala saying that he did not recall any member commenting on TV or radio, condemning the party's election campaign or speaking out of tune with the manifesto.

"During the elections, the ANC Veterans League appealed to the president not to appoint comrades who lied under oath and those who have been found [to be] involved in corrupt activities as cabinet ministers. 

"I do not agree with the SG [Magashule] that there were veterans who were disrespectful and spoke out of tune or contradicted the ANC manifesto," Zikalala was quoted as saying.

Open letter

Last week, members of the Veterans League, in an open letter to the top six and the NEC, said that there appeared to be an orchestrated campaign against ANC cadres, including Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan, News24 reported

In the letter, the members said the campaign was to divert attention from corruption and state capture.

This was communicated shortly after Magashule released a late night statement on behalf of the ANC, calling NEC member Hanekom an "EFF sleeper" and a "charlatan".

EFF leader Julius Malema had publicly outed Hanekom for meeting with his party to discuss the ousting of then-president Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence.

The NEC member confirmed his meeting with the opposition party, resulting in the statement by Magashule. 

The eight veterans - Cheryl Carolus, Sheila Sisulu, Ilse Fischer, Murphy Morobe, Fazel Randera, Mavuso Msimang, Pallo Jordan and Aslam Dasoo - who were signatories of the open letter, also said that they had "noted with great concern and alarm" the public attack on Hanekom.

The allegations against Hanekom had been referred to officials for "processing" it announced in a briefing last week. 

