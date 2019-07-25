 

ANC volunteer shot dead in Cape Town in front of her young child

2019-07-25 13:40

Jenni Evans

An ANC volunteer with a reputation for being "very vocal" about many issues was shot dead in front of her young son in Cape Town's Valhalla Park on Wednesday morning, councillor Delmaine Cottee said on Thursday.

While the details around her murder were still sketchy, Cottee said Cynthia Stulo had been walking her 7-year-old son to school and had chatted to elderly neighbours in her community.

The next thing, her child ran back to the neighbours to say her mother was in danger, and shots were fired.

"There's my mother laying dead there," the traumatised child had said.

Stulo, also known as Mimi, is understood to have been shot several times in the head. The motive for the murder was not clear.

Theories swirling around the community include that she may have been a witness in a criminal case or that she may have been killed for her vocal opposition to a housing project awarded in Cape Town.

Ludicrous

She had also apparently been told it was her fault that the SA National Defence Force had come to Cape Town to assist the police, as they attempt to flush out criminals and gangsters from "hotspot" suburbs.

Cottee said this was because her husband was in the military, but this theory was rejected by others as ludicrous.

Her husband, meanwhile, was on his way back to Cape Town, while the children had already been moved to another location for their own safety.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen extended condolences to her family, and noted that Valhalla Park was a "highly-contested" area.

Captain FC van Wyk said that, according to reports to the police, the 46-year-old woman was walking with her 7-year-old daughter in Agste Laan, Valhalla Park, at 07:30.

A man walked up to her and shot her dead.

"The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The motive for the incident is unknown. We cannot confirm that the incident is gang related," said Van Wyk.

A murder case has been opened.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mosebenzi Zwane hijacked council meeting to present Vrede dairy farm proposal, state capture inquiry hears

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it rich 2019-07-24 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 