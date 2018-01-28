 

ANC wants urgent WCape legislature sitting to remove Zille over water crisis

2018-01-28 12:01

Jenni Evans and Correspondent

ANC provincial legislature leader Khaya Magaxa (James de Villiers, News24)

ANC provincial legislature leader Khaya Magaxa (James de Villiers, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Western Cape legislature must hold an urgent sitting to discuss Premier Helen Zille's handling of the water crisis, and whether she should go, ANC Western Cape leader in the legislature Khaya Magaxa, said this week.

"The ANC still sees erstwhile mayor Zille as the root cause for the problems Cape Town now encounters," he said in a statement.

The African National Congress believes that it was on Zille's watch that the city turned down a 21-one-point plan by the national government to secure Cape Town's water supply. She was mayor of Cape Town in 2007.  

This was when the party she represented, the Democratic Alliance and its leaders in the Cape metro, refused to increase water supply infrastructure at the Voëlvlei Dam, Magaxa alleged.

READ: Ramaphosa to put together team to mitigate Cape Town's Day Zero crisis

He blamed the city for failing to enforce its restrictions for more than a decade, in spite of warnings that demand was outstripping supply, so people used water "like there is no tomorrow".

Responding to the ANC's call for a sitting to discuss her handling of the situation, Zille said that the party was "welcome to do that". "They must just approach the speaker," she said on Sunday.

On Friday, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane urged the Western Cape government to take responsibility in dealing with the crisis, rather than blame the national government.

This after both DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille said on Wednesday that the responsibility for bulk water supply lay with Mokonyane's ministry.

"We can only avoid Day Zero if all of us make a meaningful contribution, if all of us put the politics away, and those of us responsible for the constitutional right with regards to water is prioritised," Mokonyane said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  da  |  khaya magaxa  |  helen zille  |  cape town  |  politics  |  drought

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two Dubai-bound passengers arrested after checking-in suitcases stuffed with R6.7m

2018-01-28 10:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 18:14 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Strand 17:42 PM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 