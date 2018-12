Be careful of con artists and scammers who use the name of former president Jacob Zuma "for nefarious objectives".

This was the message from the ANC on Friday after it became aware of a social media banner in ANC colours "raising funds to pay legal costs" on Zuma's behalf.

The banner started circulating on social media after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled on Thursday that Zuma had to pay his legal costs, incurred in his personal capacity, in criminal cases instituted against him.

"The ANC contacted Zuma who has no knowledge of this," the party said in a statement.

The party added that Zuma's contribution towards the liberation of South Africa would not be forgotten.

"And therefore, there may be South Africans who wish to assist him with these huge legal costs. The ANC shall not discourage any South African who wishes to do so. As the ANC, we shall always respect the sacrifice and contribution of former president Zuma."

Meanwhile, the party noted the judgment.

"We noted that the state attorney has been asked by the court to compile a list of the full costs incurred in the former president's cases. As the ANC, [we] affirm our commitment to the rule of law and the justice system of our country," the party said.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said in his judgment that the decision of the Presidency and the state attorney, that the State would cover the legal costs Zuma incurred in his personal capacity, was invalid. He set it aside.

"It is declared that the State is not liable for legal costs incurred by Zuma," Ledwaba said.

