 

ANC WC to request inquiry into whether City 'deliberately ignored' drought warnings

2018-01-19 05:26

Tammy Petersen

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs. (Netwerk24)

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape on Thursday said it would request President Jacob Zuma to institute a Commission of Inquiry to establish whether the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town "deliberately ignored the warnings of the diminishing water resources".

"The DA must accept the blame for dumping the city in this crisis that will impact all its residents and especially the poor, who will find it difficult to get to the collection points when Day Zero arrives,” ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement.

"This civil war in the DA is having negative implications for citizens; engaging in racialised factionalism, surveillance on each other, corrupt practices, et cetera, took [their] eye off governance resulting in service delivery failure and this water crisis."

The party was against "draconian water measures", he said.

Mayor Patricia De Lille on Thursday said, if Capetonians failed to save water, the City would most likely reach Day Zero in April.

Read: Drought levy likely to be dropped after massive outcry – De Lille

The City would be moving to level 6B water restrictions from February 1, with a new target of 50 litres of water per person per day. 

The City’s previous target was 87 litres per person per day, which it said only 39% of residents had met. 

The new daily collective consumption target was now 450 million litres per day and this would be in place for 150 days after which a reassessment would take place.

De Lille, who is at the centre of a series of corruption allegations, at a press briefing on the water crisis on Thursday avoided a question on whether she would voluntarily hand over management of the City’s drought crisis to Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg, as requested by the Democratic Alliance's federal executive on Sunday. 

De Lille said earlier this week she would be "carrying on with all my work as usual".

Jacobs said the ANC would not be "drawn into a DA civil war".

"They cannot charge, try and prosecute De Lille in the DA Fedex but expect council to punish and execute her. The City of Cape Town council and it's ANC councillors will not do [the] DA’s dirty work.

"The City of Cape Town council must use its own expertise, structures and mandate to investigate allegations in the interest of citizens."

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  city of cape town  |  patricia de lille  |  faiez jacobs  |  cape town  |  water  |  drought  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former homeland leader Lucas Mangope dies

2018-01-18 23:10

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Police van petrol bombed, several arrested on 2nd day of protests at #HoërskoolOvervaal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:36 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Brackenfell 20:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 17 2018-01-17 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 