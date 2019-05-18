 

ANC Western Cape fires political head of communications

2019-05-18 13:17

Kamva Somdyala

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf, acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa and secretary Faiez Jacobs. (Paul Herman, News24)

The ANC Western Cape's provincial executive committee (PEC) on Saturday announced that it has relieved its political head of communications Lionel Adendorf of his duties.

In a statement, the ANC in the province said the PEC made this decision on Friday night and that all the party's communication would come from its provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

"Comrade Adendorf does not speak for the party," the statement read.

The party on Friday night said a majority decision was taken by the PEC to overturn the decision to suspend provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion after a R1m donation from businessman Iqbal Survé was not returned.

Adendorf had rubbished the overturning of her suspension, saying the PEC does not have jurisdiction to overturn provincial working committee decisions.

On Saturday morning, Adendorf tweeted that he was the official spokesperson of the ANC in the Western Cape. "I was never consulted on the statement issued [on Friday], purported to be that of the ANC in the Western Cape".

The party also said it’s in the process of removing one of its Twitter account administrators Mahendra Shunmoogam from its social media platform. Shunmoogam was a volunteer in the party's elections office who on Friday also rubbished the overturning of Gillion's suspension.




Read more on:    lionel adendorf  |  western cape  |  anc  |  politics
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

