 

ANC Western Cape overturns decision to suspend its treasurer over Iqbal Survé donation

2019-05-17 23:01

Canny Maphanga

Iqbal Survé. (Jenni Evans, News24)

The Western Cape ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) has overturned its provincial working committee's (PWC) decision to suspend treasurer Maurencia Gillion over a controversial election donation from businessman Iqbal Survé.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday night.

"She remains in her position. We have agreed to return a donation received last week," ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said in a statement on Friday.

Gillion was suspended on Wednesday after it was discovered that she failed to return the donation received from Survé's Sekunjalo group, News24 earlier reported.

It is understood that the media mogul donated R1m on May 5 at a gathering in a Cape Town restaurant because of his desire to "deepen democracy", ahead of the elections.

He further stated that he wanted "nothing in return".

Among others, this meeting also served to determine the ANC's representatives in the Western Cape legislature as well as who would represent the party in the National Council of Province (NCOP).

At the gathering, a decision was also taken to investigate a parody twitter account that harasses ANC members.

Survé who is the executive chairperson of Independent Media, publishers of titles including The Star in Johannesburg, Cape Times and Cape Argus in Cape Town and The Mercury in Durban, recently made headlines as the Public Investment Corporation Inquiry seeks to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the state-run asset manager, which manages R2.2 trillion in investments on behalf of public servants, Fin24 earlier reported.

This comes after previous testimony revealed how three of Survé's companies allegedly "sought billions in funding from the state-run asset manager". 

anc  |  iqbal surve
