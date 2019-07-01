ANC withdraws convicted fraudster's nomination to chair Parliament's basic education committee

The ANC has withdrawn the nomination of a convicted fraudster for chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and chief whip Pemmy Majodina announced the party's nominees for the chairpersons of Parliament's committees on June 19, the day before the State of the Nation Address.

On this list, the name Zukisa Faku appeared.

Faku, a former mayor of Buffalo City, was convicted on nine counts of fraud relating to the use of her official credit card, and sentenced to three years' house arrest and community service in 2016, while she was an ANC MP. She apparently stayed on as MP pending an appeals process.

In the days after the announcement, NGO Equal Education campaigned to have Faku's nomination withdrawn.

Then, on Friday, the list of which MPs will serve on the committees was published in Parliament's official announcements. Faku's name didn't appear on this list.

Majodina confirmed to TimesLive that Faku's nomination had been withdrawn, but said it wasn't due to public pressure.

Former Northern Cape MEC for sports and recreation Bongiwe Mbingo-Gigaba now tops the ANC's list for the committee.

On Monday, Equal Education welcomed the withdrawal of Faku's nomination.

"Faku's removal is a major victory for Equal Education members, for learners across South Africa and for the integrity of legislative oversight. It confirms the importance and power of an active citizenry - a citizenry that pays attention to what happens in government and Parliament and mobilises when public officials flout the Constitutional principles on which our democracy is built," Equal Education spokesperson Leanne Jansen-Thomas said in a statement.

"Not only did Faku's nomination contradict the ANC's public commitments to clean governance, it also went against the standards of ethical behaviour for public representatives as set out in Parliament's Code of Ethical Conduct and the South African Constitution. Among others, MPs must exhibit selflessness, integrity, objectivity, openness and honesty and must place the public interest above their own."

Other controversial figures, like Faith Muthambi, Bongani Bongo, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo are still expected to chair the committees for which they have been nominated.

