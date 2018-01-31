ANC withdraws motion of no confidence in De Lille

Cape Town - The ANC in Cape Town has officially withdrawn its motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The Cape Town city council was due to debate the motion on Wednesday, after the ANC tabled it earlier this month, amid allegations of corruption against De Lille.

The Democratic Alliance caucus on Wednesday was directed by its federal executive to table a motion of its own against its embattled mayor.

It was also given permission to support the ANC's motion on Wednesday.

READ: DA pushes ahead with motion of no confidence in De Lille

"When the ANC decided to submit a motion of no confidence, it was out of genuine concerns after information came to the fore," ANC councillor Petronella Heynes said.

"It is unfortunate that, in the run up to events, that the infighting in the DA caucus saw something else, to the extent that the national leadership started taking over in the city.

"As the ANC, we will not play in the hands of infighting in the DA.

"Our motion was, and still is, of concern, because we do not want to see Cape Town be embarrassed by allegations of fruitless and the wasteful expenditure.

"We withdraw the motion, and are going to put a motion to national government to put the city of Cape Town under administration."

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Wednesday said the party had tabled its own motion in the council. It can only be heard after 10 days.

'Well-scripted spokesperson'

Earlier during the sitting, De Lille interrupted Speaker Dirk Smit to ask him if he was aware that a memo was circulating in the chamber asking councillors to sign a request for a "special sitting" within 10 days.

This will presumably be the sitting in which the DA can finally debate its own motion against de Lille.

Smit said he was not aware of this, and the proceedings continued.

De Lille responded to Madikizela on Wednesday in a statement of her own, calling him a "well-scripted spokesperson".

She said the party's Federal Executive had resolved earlier this month that they would not be supporting a motion of no confidence in De Lille until investigations were concluded.

"I have received no notification from the FedEx out a change in their decision from being opposed to a motion of no confidence to now supporting it.

"It is unclear why the party has reneged on their previous position."

