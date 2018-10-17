ANC Women's League distances itself from Omotoso supporters

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) says it is dismayed that the women seen standing in support of rape accused Timothy Omotoso were wearing ANC regalia outside the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The ANCWL and other organisations, including the EFF and the DA, had gathered outside court to support defence witness Cheryl Zondi.

South Africans voiced their confusion on social media when videos of Omotoso's supporters wearing ANC regalia emerged.

"The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) reiterates the resolution of its 12th national conference that the league supports and stands with victims of violence and sexual abuse," ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said in a statement.

"Therefore, the ANCWL is dismayed by the women who undermine the resolution of conference and misrepresent the organisation by wearing ANCWL regalia at the Omotoso trial in support of the accused."

Matuba warned all members that those who support Omotoso and others accused of the same offences while purporting to represent the women's league were committing a serious offence.

Sexual grooming

"Any member of the ANCWL found to misrepresent the ANCWL and undermining the position of the organisation on gender-based violence will be charged," she said.

"We respect people's freedom of religion and rights to affiliate in any beliefs, but such rights should be exercised by individuals as individuals – not in our colours, not in our regalia and not in our name. We call on our members and supporters to support the victims during the Omotoso trial."

Zondi gave a graphic testimony in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth this week.

She described how she was allegedly sexually groomed into committing lewd acts for the pastor from the age of 14.

The trial continues on Monday.