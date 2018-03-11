 

'ANC would be better off with Malema inside the fold' - Mabuza

2018-03-11 20:08

Tshidi Madia

EFF leader Julius Malema (Netwerk24)

Pretoria - The ANC would be better off with Julius Malema inside rather than being a leader of an opposition party says Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza.

Speaking to reporters during the party's registration drive in Mamelodi, Tshwane, Mabuza said he would do his best to bring the EFF's commander-in-chief Julius Malema back to the governing party.

Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 and has since established the Economic Freedom Fighters, which garnered 6% of the electoral support in the 2014 elections in 2014.

The political party has also gone on to play a central role in South Africa's politics, having had a hand in forcing former President Jacob Zuma to pay for non-security upgrades to his Nkandla home, demonstrations for free higher education and more recently for bringing a historical motion to expropriate land without compensation in Parliament.

"The ANC has lost in comrade Julius. The ANC would be better off with him inside the fold, so I am going to do my best to request him to reconsider coming back home," said Mabuza.

The deputy president paid several voting districts a visit, speaking to those checking or updating their details as well as those who were registering for the first time.

He also visited ANC supporter Thoko Nhlapo, who lives close to the Solomon Mahlangu Freedom High School who told the deputy president of the difficulties she endures on a day to day basis in the neighbourhood.

"We need economic emancipation. We have formed co-operatives but we can't get funding, they need you to have your own place but as you can see I am operating from here at home, recycling and producing toilet paper," said the mother of six.

She pointed out that there was a nearby school which was not in use but could be turned into an industrial park, a suggestion which Mabuza asked a local councilor and Gauteng MEC Ishmail Vadi to look into turning into reality.

"I feel like I can be here more and more, interact with my people. I feel I have a role to play to assist in whatever challenges people are facing here," said Mabuza of his visit. 

He said there was a big problem of human settlement, with many in the Tshwane east area saying they wanted land to build homes. 

The deputy president said there were also issues of unemployment being raised by young people.

"These are issues I know we are dealing with at national level.

"I feel we can work with the municipality here as well as the province to see how best we can deal with it," said Mabuza.

Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
