 

ANC: Young people must lead efforts to build a post Covid-19 SA

2020-04-28 19:16

Tshidi Madia

President Cyril Ramaphosa on a walkabout at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (GCIS)

President Cyril Ramaphosa on a walkabout at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg accompanied by Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC says it will be young South Africans who will lead the country into a more just and thriving era, post Covid-19.

The governing party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, held an online lecture on Tuesday, via the ANC's Facebook page, to celebrate 26 years of South Africa's freedom.

The country's first democratic elections took place on 27 April in 1994.

"Let no one deceive us, we are justified to celebrate our freedom and the fruits of our liberation," said Mashatile.

While Mashatile listed the areas where his party had made progress since coming into power, including housing, access to water and sanitation, among many others, he said more needed to be done.

Scourge

He said large groups of young people felt "eluded" by the benefits of a democratic South Africa due to a lack of employment, access to education, skills and training, the scourge of drug abuse and, in the case of many women and children, gender-based violence.

He also noted the country marked the anniversary this year, under "difficult conditions", due to the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

It has infected more than three million people worldwide, with South Africa's confirmed cases at 4 793, of which 90 have died.

He said the current crop of young leaders had the duty to build a new economy and society, which would benefit everyone in the country and change ownership patterns, so it is more biased towards the poor.

"Young people must direct our programme of land reform; this is at the heart of addressing what President Cyril Ramaphosa refers to as the original sin," said Mashatile.

He also said that, when structural reforms were being considered, young South Africans had to ensure they were at the "epicentre", steering how it was developed.

Young people

Narrowing his focus to young people in the ANC, Mashatile called for a strong ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

The structure has been a shadow of its former self, ever since it was disbanded after the expulsion of then-president Julius Malema in 2012.

Attempts to rebuild the youth organisation have hit numerous snags, with the leadership elected in 2015 also dissolved, and plans to hold its 26th conference and elect a new executive not materialising.

The ANC has since established a national ANCYL Task Team, made up of former leaders, to help bring it back to life.

South Africa's economy has been hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, which further sunk an already struggling economy.

The ANC treasurer said the task facing South Africa needed a strong ANC and ANCYL.

He added that the party's youth needed to be "unrelenting" in restoring the former liberation movement's core values, which included hard work, unity, selflessness and robust debates.

"Young people have to lay the basis for a strong movement," said Mashatile.

He called for "iron discipline" in the journey towards building an ethical ANC.

Read more on:    anc  |  paul mashatile  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-23 09:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus lockdown: briefing on socio-economic relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 18:35 PM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

Khayelitsha 18:28 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 