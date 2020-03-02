 

ANC Youth League conference postponed yet again

2020-03-02 22:45

Tshidi Madia

Thandi Mahambehlala is seen during the African National Congress Youth League rally in Germiston. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Thandi Mahambehlala is seen during the African National Congress Youth League rally in Germiston. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC Youth League's (ANCYL) national task team has announced that its intention to deliver its 26th national conference this month has been unsuccessful.

It will no longer take place in March but in May at the University of the Free State.

Convenor Thandi Mahambehlala made the announcement on Monday following a meeting of the task team last week.

She told journalists at a media briefing that it had resolved to review the date of the conference considering delays to verification and membership capturing processes.

Mahambehlala said most branches had been verified, while some provinces and regions were not able to submit membership status details to the structure.

"The rebuilding of the ANCYL must be a holistic process that is able to ensure the participation of young people across the length and breadth of our country who paid their membership fees."

The youth league has struggled to hold a conference since 2018 and this resulted in the executive, led by former president Collen Maine, being disbanded.

This was the second dissolution of the structure, with the previous one being when now-EFF leader Julius Malema was president in 2012.

The task team announced it would be "reinforcing" co-ordinator Sibongile Besani's office with former presidents and leaders of the organisation, with Lulu Johnson, Malusi Gigaba, Fikile Mbalula, Maine, Dakota Lekgoete and Nomvula Mokonyane among those who would take up the cudgels.

Ructions between the structure made headlines last month when Besani resigned which was rejected by the ANC's secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Besani, who also heads up party president Cyril Ramaphosa's office, had complained of statements being released in his name without his knowledge and duplicate audit processes.

His reaction was sparked by a scathing statement released by the task team criticising the KwaZulu-Natal High Court for issuing a stayed warrant of arrest against former president Jacob Zuma for not pitching up for his corruption trial.

Mahambehlala said the move to strengthen Besani's office was not an indication of the structure having failed to deliver on its mandate.

"It means success and for us to expedite the process because young people want Umshini wabo [their machine gun] and we ourselves are too old to prolong the processes of taking the ANCYL to its congress," she added.

Read more on:    ancyl  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Recognising race does not make us any less liberal - DA candidate leader Mbali Ntuli

2020-03-02 22:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA comes to the rescue: Local company donates 30 000 masks to fight coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:16 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Blackheath 17:51 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

More traffic reports
R413K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-03-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 