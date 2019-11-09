ANC Youth League member shot dead, another wounded at Hammanskraal rally

A 25-year-old African National Congress Youth League member has been shot dead and another member wounded at a rally at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal on Saturday.

According to South African Police Service Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, preliminary reports have suggested that an argument broke out between delegates at the rally before the shooting.

"Preliminary reports reveal that an argument broke out amongt some delegates during a political rally at the stadium, and this led to scenes of violence where the delegates allegedly started attacking each other.

"It is reported that the deceased was trying to defuse the fight when an unknown man emerged from the crowd and fired shots at the deceased, fatally wounding the 25-year old victim."

Peters added that the other victim, who is believed to be the organiser of the event, was also shot and rushed to hospital.

"The suspect is said to have driven off in a grey BMW with unknown registration," Peters said.

"Police are still on the scene to gather more information, and are appealing to anyone with information of the suspect and his whereabouts to contact police in Temba or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111."

ANCYL Tshwane regional chairperson Lesego Makhubela confirmed to News24 that the shooting had taken place outside the venue.

"There are witnesses who witnessed the shooting," he said, adding that they would be in communication with police.

Makhuba said the shooter and his victim had been involved in an argument before the shooting, however, it is unclear what it was about.

The shooter was apparently known to witnesses and was not an ANCYL member, Makhubela said.