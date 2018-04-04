ANC's 10-day programme to honour Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

The ANC has a ten-day programme to honour the legacy of one of its most famous stalwarts – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday.

"The indelible mark she has left through years of a relentless commitment to equity, freedom and justice compels us to rise to the occasion and ensure that we celebrate her life and preserve the values she espoused as embodied in the tradition of the congress movement," ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said on Wednesday introducing the programme to the media.



He said the programme was discussed in detail with the family to ensure their support and participation.

He called on all South Africans to support it.

Wednesday was the first day of the programme, and the day's activities included a visit to the family by a delegation of the ANC consisting of its deputy president David Mabuza, treasurer general Paul Mashatile, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and the officials of the ANC Youth League, African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, a visit by the SACP central executive committee and a prayer service by the ANC Women's League (ANCWL).



On Thursday the entire ANC national executive committee will visit the family home in Soweto. It will also mark the opening of the books of condolences, which can be signed by members of the public. These books will be available at each of the ANC's 53 regional offices.

On Friday, a day that has also been dedicated to the memory of Solomon Mahlangu, there will be a visit to the slain struggle hero's gravesite and a luncheon with his family. A delegation from the ANC Veterans' League will visit the Madikizela-Mandela home and in the evening there will be an event honouring Madikizela-Mandela at Newtown's Music Factory (formerly Bassline).

Hani memorial coincidence 'fitting'

Saturday will be a day of service in Madikizela-Mandela's name, where ANC volunteers will help at a hospice in Soweto.



On Sunday ANC leaders will attend church services across the country.



On Monday a tribute wall will be unveiled at Luthuli House and there will be two main ANC memorial services, one in the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg and one in Bizana, Madikizela-Mandela's birthplace. There will also be memorial services in the other provinces.



Tuesday's activities will coincide with the yearly memorial of former SACP leader and chief of staff of uMkhonto weSizwe Chris Hani, who was murdered on April 10, 1993. Magashule said this would be fitting.



"Comrade Winnie was very close to comrade Chris," he said.



There will also be a visit to Hani's family by former ANC presidents.

Mass prayer, vigil

Next Wednesday there will be a memorial service at the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto, led by the government.

On Thursday the ANCWL will lead a mass prayer with the Methodist Church's Women's Manyano in Soweto.



Next Friday there will be a memorial service at the University of Pretoria and an ANC night vigil at Orlando Rugby Stadium.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park, north of Sandton, next Saturday. Magashule said this would be an official state funeral.



"We leave the programme to the government, family and church," he said.



"As the ANC, we respect whatever the government and family decide."