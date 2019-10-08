ANC's attempt to keep up with the times could delay eThekwini elective conference

The much-anticipated elective conference for the largest ANC region, eThekwini, might not go ahead in 2019, according to provincial leaders.

"We might have to shift the projection of December to around January or February. Essentially, there is a new membership system that could delay the process," provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the ANC headquarters following a two-day sitting of the provincial executive in Durban over the weekend.

Ntuli said that a new membership system that was fully electronic was being introduced from the ANC's national office.

While the province appealed for the new system to be implement hastily, Ntuli said there were now no guarantees that the conference would take place in 2019.

"It could even be January or February," he said.

Zandile Gumede's removal

The ANC's eThekwini region has been fraught with issues since the removal of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede was removed by the ANC which cited poor performance. She was also arrested and charged after allegations emerged that she used her position as mayor to influence a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender. The case is pending.

Following her removal, Gumede's supporters brought the Durban city centre to a standstill for two weeks, demanding she be reinstated. Some of her supporters lobbied for her return as the region's chairperson.

A modern system

Previously, ANC leaders insisted that all outstanding regional conferences in KZN had to be finalised by the end of December.

"The new membership system is supposed to be modernised and very sophisticated. While we welcome and appreciate that the ANC is pacing up with the times, let's be conscious that some of the work that is being done is somehow hampering progress with this," said Ntuli.

He said they had not completely written off the possibility of hosting the conference in December but said it was not a firm commitment.

"This is subject to the secretary general's office and the national officials conceding to our proposal. There might be a need for elements of the new system to not be introduced here at this stage."

Ntuli said that the new system would allow members to access forms and fill them in online.

They could also have membership cards that are able to be scanned and could also be able to tell if a meeting has a quorum.