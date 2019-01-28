 

ANC's legal bid to nullify Tshwane council sitting dismissed

2019-01-28 16:35

Alex Mitchley

Kgosi Maepa. (Facebook)

Kgosi Maepa. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC's legal bid for the nullification of the September 27 Tshwane council sitting where Mayor Solly Msimanga survived the party's motion of no confidence against him has failed after being dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Last year, the ANC in Tshwane approached the court on an urgent basis to have the council sitting declared void and to allow for a motion of no confidence to take place through a secret ballot.

This after a second motion brought by the ANC to have Msimanga removed was unsuccessful in September.

READ:  ANC in Tshwane heads to court over motion of no confidence via secret ballot

A total of 77 council members voted in favour of the motion, 95 voted against and 21 members, including those from the EFF, abstained.

This was after council speaker Katlego Mathebe's refusal to allow a vote via secret ballot. The sitting was also considerably delayed after a dispute about the validity of the meeting.

The sitting had been a continuation of the August 30 sitting where Mathebe thwarted a motion of no confidence against Msimanga brought by the EFF, disallowing the motion due to technical flaws.

READ: EFF walks out after its motion of no confidence in Msimanga is 'disallowed'

The ANC argued that Mathebe's refusal to allow a secret ballot was tantamount to the "improper exercise of the discretion afforded to her".

"There is now a situation where members of council fear for their safety and cannot vote freely," the ANC caucus and regional leader Kgosi Maepa claimed in an affidavit.

The ANC complained of the speaker's late arrival to the council meeting, claiming that this contravened council rules. The party said she also failed to conduct a head count of council members by 10:40 to make sure they constituted a quorum.

In his judgment on Monday, Judge Thina Siwenda dismissed the ANC's application with costs.

READ: Msimanga honoured, humbled after surviving vote of no confidence

"The tally of votes is not in dispute," Siwenda said, adding that it would be "inappropriate to shift the onus onto the speaker" in the face of the facts presented.

"I find no basis to the complaint and that the meeting was unlawful." 

On Mathebe's refusal to allow a secret ballot, Siwenda said he was unable to find her decision irrational or that there were grounds for the court to intervene in the exercise of her discretion as speaker.

The ANC's motion, in part, relates to the ongoing GladAfrica saga.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: GladAfrica scandal - Mosola quietly concedes tender was irregular, says official

Engineering company GladAfrica and the City have been at the centre of allegations of tender irregularities for the past two months following reports that the company scored a R12bn deal to provide the City with project management support.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  solly msimanga  |  kgosi maepa  |  pretoria  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspected thief electrocuted while trying to steal cables at City Power substation

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: 'Crazy' level of interest in dagga growing kits, especially from those in their 50s and 60s - Cape Town nursery
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 26 January Lottery draw 2019-01-26 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 