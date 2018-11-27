 

ANC's Mantashe to testify at Zondo commission on Luthuli House meeting with banks

2018-11-27 05:13

Canny Maphanga

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday regarding the party's decision to call several of the country's major banks to Luthuli House over closed Gupta accounts.

The ruling party's delegation, led by Mantashe, will address submissions made by the banks as well as the testimony of former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan at the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In September, the commission heard that Standard Bank executives had been summoned to Luthuli House to discuss the closure of Gupta bank accounts following "suspicious" transactions.

"We are limiting our submissions on two things: The submissions of the bank and some aspects of issues raised by comrade Barbara Hogan in relation to systems or working of the ANC," spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told the media during a short adjournment outside the commission.

READ: ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry

During her testimony, Hogan said that Mantashe was present when former president Jacob Zuma fired her in October 2010. She further alleged that Mantashe was consulted by Zuma in some of his Cabinet reshuffle decisions.

The country's four big banks closed the Guptas' accounts in 2016 over 70 listed "suspicious transactions" totalling almost R7bn that were recorded by the Financial Intelligence Centre, News24 previously reported.

Suggestion that banks should be 'more responsive'

One of the four banks, Standard Bank, in September submitted to the Zondo commission that the ANC as well as government ministers exerted pressure on the bank to rescind its decision to close Gupta bank accounts.

Standard Bank head of compliance Ian Sinton testified that in a meeting, former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane told the bank that the governing party had the power to change banking laws.

"Towards the end of the meeting they reminded us that, as a bank, we operated under a licence granted by government, and they suggested we should be more responsive to concerns they were raising on behalf of government," Sinton told the commission.

ALSO READ: ANC, ministers threatened Standard Bank to force it to keep Gupta accounts open, state capture commission hears

Kodwa clarified that the events spoken of by the bank as well as Hogan occurred while Mantashe was secretary general of the ANC under Zuma's presidency. Mantashe is also expected to respond to Hogan's testimony.

The ANC previously stated that it has been following the proceedings of the Zondo commission with "keen interest" and commended the commission for the "thorough and deliberate" manner in which it has conducted the hearings.

"We are proud, as an organisation that leaders and members of the movement have availed themselves in their personal capacity to assist the commission in unearthing the vile practices that undermined not only the ANC, but society at large," spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Friday.

Proceedings are expected to begin at 10:00. Former head of the Government Communication and Information System Mzwanele Manyi will first wrap up his testimony, having testified on Monday.

Read more on:    anc  |  raymond zondo  |  gwede mantashe  |  state capture commission  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN cop who killed wife, brother-in-law in court succumbs to injuries

2018-11-26 21:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Looters target truck trapped under low bridge
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 24 2018-11-24 22:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 