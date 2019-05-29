 

ANC's new caucus in Gauteng Legislature led by a former mayor

2019-05-29 17:48

Alex Mitchley

The ANC on Wednesday announced their caucus executive in the Gauteng Legislature, which will be led by former Rand West city local municipality mayor, Mzi Khumalo.

Khumalo resigned as mayor in May to take up the position.

In a statement, the ANC in Gauteng said the appointments made in the new Gauteng cabinet and legislature gave a clear message that the ANC had listened to the people of the province "when they said they want effective, efficient and faster service delivery".

"Team Gauteng brings together women and men, who among them, have a wealth of governance experience over a period of time," the statement read.

"It is younger, better educated and it introduces renewed energy which can only augur well for the people of Gauteng who ultimately must experience the impact of this team through their daily lived experiences as quality service delivery is accelerated."

The ANC said they are confident that the new teams assembled in the Gauteng cabinet and the ANC caucus executive in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, "is not only formidable, but possesses the necessary experience and set of skills required to vigorously pursue the agenda of growing Gauteng together".

Also on Wednesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced his new cabinet including some newcomers as well as some returning members that have been shuffled to other portfolios.

The new cabinet has been met with criticism by opposition parties including the FF Plus and the DA.

In a statement, FF Plus Gauteng caucus leader Anton Alberts said Makhura’s new cabinet does not inspire much confidence for a better future for Gauteng and its people.

DA Gauteng caucus leader Solly Msimanga said a number of the MECs appointed have a dismal track record in government.

Here is the ANC’s caucus executive to be led by Khumalo, the party’s Chief Whip.

·      Lesego Makhubela: Programming and Caucus Spokesperson

·       Paul Malema: Constituency

·      Refiloe Kekana: Treasurer of Caucus and National Council of Provinces

·      Dolly Ledwaba: Chairperson of Governance Cluster

·      Petros Mabunda: Chairperson of Economy Cluster

·       Gogo Ndlovana: Chairperson of Social Cluster

·       Fasiha Hassan: Political Education and Development

·      Kedibone Diale: Service Delivery

·       Mzi Khumalo: Chief Whip

·       Magagula Thoko: Deputy Chief Whip

·      Ntombi Mekgwe: Speaker

·      Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela: Deputy Speaker

·      Panyaza Lesufi: Leader Government Business

ANC provincial secretary in Gauteng, Jacob Khawe, said the new caucus and cabinet will have their work cut out for them and will have to hit the ground running "to make sure that job creation, addressing the housing backlog, tackling crime, overhauling the health system, modernising education, transforming of public transport and eliminating corruption takes centre stage in this term of office."

