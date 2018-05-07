 

ANC's political solution to 'festival of chairs' conference described as a farce

2018-05-07 22:11

Tshidi Madia

Phumulo Masualle. (City Press)

Phumulo Masualle. (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC's political solution for the Eastern Cape has been described as a farce and as unacceptable by some of the province's regions.

On Monday, some branch members and regional leaders travelled to the party's Luthuli House headquarters to register their grievances over a decision by the national executive committee (NEC) to set aside a report into the violent provincial conference, dubbed the "festival of chairs", in which members used chairs to attack each other.

In April, the NEC opted to seek a political solution to the impasse between the new provincial executive committee (PEC), under the leadership of Oscar Mabuyane, and those who favoured former provincial chairperson Phumulo Masualle's failed bid for a second term.

These factions were further fuelled by the fight for the control of the ANC, which culminated in Cyril Ramaphosa defeating Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become the ANC's president and South Africa's head of state.

"We don't understand the meaning of a political solution. They must just be straightforward and disband this PEC," said ANC member Ndoda Mesani, who hails from the Amathole region of the Eastern Cape.

The grouping, also made up of members from the Joe Xabi and Nelson Mandela Bay regions, said it was saddened by the NEC's decision not to implement Sbu Ndebele's report. He led the investigation into the so-called festival of chairs and is believed to have called for the current PEC to be disbanded and for the conference to be rerun.

The group lists several issues which they want resolved. These include the implementation of Ndebele's report, a dissolution of the Eastern Cape PEC, the destabilisation of the Eastern Cape government and that members they claim had killed municipalities in the once influential province within the party be dealt with.

"National officials, please don't put the Eastern Cape matter under the carpet," pleaded Mesani.

He told News24 that members of the PEC were "shuffling" councillors in municipalities and pushing out those who supported the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma campaign ahead of the ANC's watershed conference.

It is understood the group's complaints were received by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more on:    anc  |  phumulo masualle  |  east london  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police look into hanging of 10-year-old girl in Limpopo

2018-05-07 21:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets, stun grenades at Protea Glen protesters
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:43 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:11 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 5 2018-05-05 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 