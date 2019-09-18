ANC's R100m bill for election posters under investigation - Mabe

The ANC has launched an investigation after receiving an invoice for over R100m from a company for 35 000 elections posters, which the ruling party allegedly didn’t authorise.

According to a statement published on Wednesday, the ANC’s treasurer general, Paul Mashatile, was not aware of this transaction until the invoice was brought to his attention.

"Neither does the treasurer general have any information about the printed consignment at this stage," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"Given the fact the treasurer general, who is the custodian of procurement matters within the ANC, had not authorized the procurement of the goods in question, he has instituted an urgent investigation to establish facts and circumstances surrounding this transaction."

Mabe added that in the interest of transparency and accountability, the ANC has established processes and procedures for procurement which are communicated to all their service providers for compliance purposes.

"The ANC is determined to ensure that this matter is resolved. Once the investigation is concluded, a full report will be released."