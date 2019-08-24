ANC's Western Cape interim leadership bringing 'peace and stability' - Magashule

"It is going very well. You can see there is peace, stability in the organization. And we are talking politics. We are actually going back to our basics: respect."

Magashule suggested that everyone within the party was happy with the composition of the IPC.

"We are saying to those who still have issues, we don’t know who they are. Here are branch members and there is one voice."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter