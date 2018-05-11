 

ANCWL condemns alleged sexual assault after Joburg soccer coach arrested

2018-05-11 22:44

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC Women's League has condemned the alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old boy by a football coach in Johannesburg, where 29 other boys were rescued.

ANCWL Secretary General Meokgo Matuba has called on authorities to ensure that the coach "be removed from society and locked in jail".

SABC News Online reported that police in Soweto arrested the 34-year-old man in connection with the rape of the 9-year-old boy. The report said 29 boys were rescued from the soccer academy.

Matuba said the physical and sexual abuse of any person must be condemned.

"We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and ensure that the alleged perpetrator has his day in court."

Matuba said society had a responsibility to be vigilant and expose paedophiles who used "all tricks" to lure children to them.

"People with uncontrollable psychopathic sexual desires [who use] children as sex slaves, must be removed from society and locked in jail," she said.

Soweto West cluster police spokesperson Constable Mzwakhe Xazi said the 34-year old soccer coach was arrested and charged with rape.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was running a soccer academy in [Johannesburg]. The alleged soccer academy [has been] closed," Xazi said.

He said investigations were ongoing.
Read more on:    ancwl  |  johannesburg  |  child abuse  |  sexual assault

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Court orders Prasa to release audio recordings of board meeting

2018-05-11 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA football freestyler tells of bruising preparation for Guinness World Record
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 17:46 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 11 2018-05-11 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 