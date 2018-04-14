 

ANCWL failed to protect Mama Winnie from patriarchy, admits Bathabile Dlamini

2018-04-14 15:39

Jan Gerber

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini. (Charl Devenish, Foto24)

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini. (Charl Devenish, Foto24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"We must confess we allowed patriarchy to oppress you," president of the ANC Women's League Bathabile Dlamini said at the state funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"We allowed the media and apartheid imperialism to define who you are," she said during her speech at the service at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

"Today women don't have their own history and struggle credentials," said Dlamini.

She said women are either referred to as someone's wife or as someone's ex-wife.

In the run-up to last year's ANC elective conference, Dlamini campaigned for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and the women's league decried the descriptions of Dlamini-Zuma in terms of being former president Jacob Zuma's ex-wife.

"uMama Winnie did not set herself apart from the people," Dlamini said.

"uMama Winnie was a true icon."

She said young women must aspire to be president of this country.

"We will never stop calling for a woman president until we have a woman president!" she said. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Zenani Mandela-Dlamini and Zindzi Mandela at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in Orlando Stadium on Saturday. (GCIS) 

 

After her speech, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse performed, and then ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe took to the podium, even though he wasn't on the initial programme released on Friday.

He said the ANC leaders were told not to use funerals for political statements.

"It's for mourning," he said. 

He said the funeral was a "celebratory send-off of a great leader of the ANC".

"We are sending off a leader of the people," Mantashe said.

"We are sending off a friend of the working class.

"The spirit of Mama Winnie must unite the ANC," he said. 

He added that with the "new dawn" – a phrase associated with President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency - the ANC will be united.

"Comrade Winnie's spirit must continue to be omnipresent."

Mourners at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in Orlando Stadium on Saturday. (GCIS) 

 

Mantashe was followed by British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who said she first met Madikizela-Mandela and Nelson Mandela in New York in 1990. 

She said she was "rightly the mother of this nation", but she was much more than that.

"She was a heroine of a whole continent; a courageous symbol of resistance for all of us. She was the eyes and ears of the world during those dark days," she said. 

"Without her, we wouldn't know anything of grandpa's [Nelson Mandela] struggles and what he was going through. 

"She was always striving for equality and to keep South Africa at the forefront of people's thoughts."

Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of Congo, said his country had lost a model and source of inspiration. 

"The unforgettable image of her fighting for freedom and human dignity will remain in our hearts," he said.

Namibian president Hage Geingob greeted the mourners with a cry of "Amandla!". 

"What distinguished her from her peers [is] that Comrade Winnie never elevated her[self] above the people," he said.

"She remained rooted to the people of South Africa."

Read more on:    ancwl  |  winnie madikizela-mandela  |  bathabile dlamini

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man dies after goods train drags car 60 metres

2018-04-14 14:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela laid to rest
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 10:53 AM
Road name: R44

Cape Town 10:11 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 13 2018-04-13 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 