 

ANCWL wants Kodwa to address rape allegations, dismisses claims of factional campaign

2019-02-25 16:32

Tshidi Madia

Zizi Kodwa (File, SON)

Zizi Kodwa (File, SON)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini says she would like nothing more than to hear the party's acting spokesperson and head of presidency, Zizi Kodwa, directly address the allegations of rape brought against him.

She made the comments to News24 on Monday, following Kodwa's statement dismissing claims that he drugged and raped someone as a "dirty tricks campaign by cowards operating from their factional dark corners, using women to fight or neutralise me".

On Saturday ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte confirmed to journalists that a rape complaint had been sent to the party in a letter against a high-ranking party member.

While News24 had opted not to name him, Kodwa himself issued a statement on the matter on Sunday denying the claims.

READ: 'It's a dirty tricks campaign' - Zizi Kodwa denies 'grotesque' rape accusation

The ANC on Sunday also registered its own concern over the claims, saying they were the "antithesis" of what the party stood for.

The ANCWL, which has often been accused of being factional, launched a scathing attack on Kodwa, calling for him to step aside while the matter unfolds.

"Everyone is saying this matter is factional, it can't be factional. Abuse of women is abuse of women, if it was factional we would not have intervened in the Dros matter, in the Port Elizabeth matter of Timothy Omotoso," said Dlamini, referring to recent high-profile sexual violence cases.

"The only thing I prefer to hear is a statement about the allegations, not sweeping statements made to apportion blame," Dlamini said.

Media problematic

Dlamini also took a swipe at the media, labeling it as "problematic" in the matter.

"They jump into conclusions and want to compromise the ANCWL. They belong to factions," remarked Dlamini.

She said the issue of factionalism had nothing to do with the league.

"He must explain what he means by saying this thing is factional because we are going to hear a litany of men saying the issue is factional," she said.

The ANC has also asked the complainant, whose letter on the incident has been circulated on social media, to take the matter to the police.

Kodwa's friend, Papa Leshabane, who was at the upmarket apartment in Sandton when the alleged incident took place and who at some point liaised with both the complainant and Kodwa, has chosen not to comment on the claims.

"Anybody can say whatever they want but I have decided to watch from the sidelines. I am choosing to be quiet," he told News24.

"I have nothing to say," concluded Leshabane.

Read more on:    anc  |  ancwl  |  zizi kodwa  |  sexual abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Justice Minister says 'in hindsight' alleged corrupt companies should have been blacklisted

2019-02-25 16:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman snatched, robbed in Randburg
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 