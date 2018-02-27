 

ANCYL 'disappointed' with Ramaphosa's new Cabinet

2018-02-27 14:28

Tshidi Madia

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The ANC Youth League says it is disappointed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, because he has left young people behind.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation late on Monday night announcing changes to the national executive, this included the return of former ministers Pravin Gordhan, Nhlanhla Nene and Blade Nzimande.

His deputy in the ANC David "DD" Mabuza will also be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday, and will become the deputy president of the country.

READ: Here they are: Ramaphosa's new brooms

Although Ramaphosa got rid of most ministers linked to state capture project – which saw the Gupta family accused of using its undue influence over former president Jacob Zuma to siphon money from South Africa – he retained one former Youth League leader.

Ramaphosa moved Malusi Gigaba [dubbed the architect of state capture by the EFF] from the Treasury back to the Department of Home Affairs, but this has not gone far enough to satisfy the league.

"We are disappointed in the reshuffle, it did not take the future into consideration," said ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuza.

He told News24 that young people needed to be exposed to the challenges of being leaders in the country and that Ramaphosa had denied them that.

The youth 'are not taken seriously'

"Not too long ago, we were celebrating getting into the leadership of the ANC," said Nzuza, explaining that some gains had been made at the ANC's December national elective conference, which saw the likes of Ronald Lamola and the Youth League's president Collen Maine elected onto its national executive committee.

"The interests of the youth remain on the sidelines, they are not taken seriously," complained Nzuza.

He added that the youth needed to unite and fight the ANC on the matter.

When asked if they had spoken to the party's new leadership on the issue before Ramaphosa announced his new Cabinet, Nzuza said the president had attended a Youth League NEC over the weekend.

"We shared our sentiments with the president when he came to our NEC," said Nzuza.

He pointed out that it was an ANC congress resolution to have a 20% youth representation in leadership structures, which he said Zuma had previously adhered to.

"We had it in the lead up to local government elections and have had our former leaders in previous Cabinets, with [Fikile] Mbalula, Malusi Gigaba, Bongani Mkongi and Thandi Mahambehlala," said Nzuza.

He said the league would share its views on the reshuffle with the ANC's top leadership.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  ancyl  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  politics  |  cabinet

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Why didn't they move it while we were sleeping?' - Twitter reacts as Boeing 737 hits the road

2018-02-27 12:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 